I think everyone is ready for spring because Sunday in church the joys listed were: How beautiful it was to see the sun shining through the stained glass windows. Janet Martindale reported that she had seen a flock of robins this past week. Sylvia Sumner has enjoyed the eight deer that have been bedding down in their yard. Geese have been spotted heading north and the temperature is supposed to be in the 40’s this week. However, don’t put away your snow shovel yet.
Pastor Bill will be picking up “shiny paper” (catalogs, magazines, etc.) for the Ronald McDonald House. Also remember to support your local food bank.
The Ash Wednesday started the Lenten season. There will be a Lenten Bible study held starting 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Theresa Gile has been added to our healing prayer list. She has been in and out of the hospital twice this week. Bill Duncan’s sister Linda has also been added to the prayer list.
Steve Hand and Bill Shumway are both improving from their surgeries. Sara Gazda is home after spending 125 days in the hospital.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Lillian Gastrock. Lillian is Fred Kennedy’s sister.
Janet Martindale’s son Vincent Yungworth lives in Texas and was without electric for almost a week. Our prayers go out to the Texans affected by this unexpected storm.
Have a good week and think spring.