June is the time for weddings. Congratulations to:
- Teal Fuhrer and Joseph Haynes who were married in the Whitneyville Church on June 12. Teal is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Fuhrer. Her grandmother, Kathy Fuhrer, played the organ for the service.
- Stacie Wolz and Jeremy Clark were married on June 12 as well. Stacie is the daughter of Janlyn and Bill Shumway and Harrison and Mary Wood.
- McKenzie Frank and Landon Kennedy were also married on June 12. McKenzie is the daughter of Daniel and Maria Frank and Landon is the son of Brett and Lori Kennedy.
Not only weddings but graduations were celebrated:
- Karsen Kennedy, the son of Brett and Lori Kennedy graduated on Sunday, June 13.
- Colin Farrington, son of Doug Farrington, graduated from North Penn-Mansfield High School on June 12.
Congratulations to the graduates. I am sure I missed someone. If so call me at 570-439-1286 and I will include you next week.
A grandbaby was welcomed into Pastor Bill and Val Baker’s family, Nora Grace.
Carter Knowlton participates in the motorcycle dirt track racing. Sunday it was held at the track on the hills of Lindley, N.Y. Rob and Cynthia Knowlton and Butch and Carmen Toby attended. Carter is very good at racing and has won many awards. I haven’t received Sunday’s report yet.
Mike Sutley spent Tuesday in the hospital for tests. He needs healing prayers. Eileen Dewey and Pastor Bill Baker spent Monday in Sayre hospital for tests and received good results. We continue to keep Cynthia Benedict in our prayers.