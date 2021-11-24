Happy Thanksgiving to you and your families. I am so thankful that we will be having a family dinner here at my house this year. COVID is still a problem for gatherings but we all have had our vaccine shots.
Andrew Corbett was selected outstanding student for the first semester at Berks Career Technical Center. He is the son of Anson and the late Carolyn Smith Corbett and the grandson of Carl and MaryLou Smith.
Theresa Gile enjoyed a trip to California to visit her son Brandon and family. She sure loved seeing that little grandson.
The East Charleston (Whitneyville) Cemetery will hold a meeting on Nov. 30 in the church at 6:30 p.m. If you have an interest in the cemetery, we encourage you to attend.
Hanging of the Greens will be held next Sunday, Nov. 28 during the regular church service at 10 a.m. This is always a special service as we prepare the church for the Advent season. You are requested to bring a special (to you) ornament to hang on the tree. Dianne Kennedy is in charge of the program.
Carmen Toby will be leading an Advent Bible study starting on Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. in the church. If you haven’t signed up and are interested in attending, please contact her or me.
The Christmas Cantata by the Psalm 100 Choir will be presented on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 3:30 p.m. in the church. Carmen Toby is the director. We would love to have you join us for this joyful celebration of the birth of the Baby Jesus.
Healing prayers go out to Butch and Carmen Toby, Mike and Pam English, Jeannette Comstock, Carol Baker, John Baker, Roger Dewey, Mike Sutley and Marty Watters. Celestia Fuhrer is home recovering from her accident and still needs our prayers.
The life-sized Nativity will be set up at the four-corners in Whitneyville this week. Be sure to slow down and enjoy seeing it as you drive through.
Happy birthday to Linda Wheeler on Nov. 26.