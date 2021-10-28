Wellsboro, PA (16901)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Occasional rain. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.