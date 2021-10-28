David Boyce of Bealsville, Ohio spent the weekend with Perry Gotschal. He also visited me (Eileen Dewey) and we had such a nice chat catching up on what is happening with both families. Dave and his wife, Barb, lived in my apartment when they first got married and now they have grandchildren.
I called my niece, Sandra Smith Norton, in Fairbanks, Alaska for her birthday Oct. 21. I am sure many of you remember Sandy from when she attended Mansfield school and also taught there.
Babies. Jane and Rich McGee have a new great-granddaughter. They are pretty happy as this is the first girl born in this generation for them. Butch and Carmen Toby have a new great-nephew, Landon Toby.
Rob and Cynthia Knowlton traveled to Purina, Mo. and spent a few days at the dog herding event there. Cynthia and her dogs did very well winning several awards in both cattle and sheep herding.
Steve and Krista Hand hosted a family dinner to honor Jeffery Hand on his birthday on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Martha Rusk also celebrated her birthday on Oct. 24. Larry Packer will celebrate his birthday on Oct. 28.
Healing prayers go out to Carmen Toby, who has a procedure scheduled for this week, and Pam English.
I want to say “Hello” to Ruth Ann Shumway and the other residents at Country Terrace. Due to Covid, many in the assisted living and nursing homes are “shut down” to visitors. It must be difficult not having even family visitors, therefor we should be making phone calls and sending cards to people who are shut in.
Mark your calendar: the Psalm 100 Choir, under the direction of Carmen Toby, will present their Cantata on Dec. 5 at 3 p.m.