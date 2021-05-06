I was sad Saturday as I saw the maple trees in the front yard of the Smith homestead come down. They were there when we moved to the farm in 1934. They were pretty dead on the inside and it was time for them to come down.
Steve and Krista Hand who live there now, assisted by their family, removed the trees and did an excellent job. When I drove by today, it really looked pretty good and I know Krista will have some pretty trees planted in there soon. Krista is a grandaughter of Arnold and Velma Smith, my parents. I am so happy they have the homestead.
We had coffee hour at church Sunday following the service hosted by Jeannette Comstock and Krista Hand. A lot of goodies, highlighted by Krista’s bread pudding, were provided.
Sara Wimbrough Garza is suffering with a long-term illness and her mother Lenore Wimbrough is planning on spending some time with her in San Antonio, Texas. Lenore just got home from spending time with her daughter Jeannine Wivell and family in Virginia.
Butch Toby remains on our healing prayer list and Carmen Toby will be going for medical tests this week so we add her to the list. Cheryl Gould and I both had good reports on our eye appointments so we can come off the list.
Beginning July 1, the time for our morning church service has been changed to 10 a.m. Mark your calendars now, but I will be reminding you.
Mother’s Day service is next Sunday at 10:30 a.m. We would be happy if you would join us.
The Men’s Fellowship Breakfast will be held May 8 at Perkins at 8 a.m..
I hope that word “snow” is gone for this year. Sunday was nice and I saw many people working in their lawns, so I even got out and raked a flower bed.
Have a good week.