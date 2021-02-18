God is good. Our church reopened for regular service. We’re still limited on social gatherings and masks are required in the sanctuary and social distancing. Since we were closed following the hanging of the Christmas greens, we left the tree up, removed the Christmas decorations and everyone brought valentines to hang on the tree and it is now our “Love Tree.” It was good to have Pastor Bill back in the pulpit for the message.
The Ash Wednesday service was held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17. A Lenten Bible Study led by Carmen Toby will start at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24. If interested in attending, contact Carmen at 570-439-4058.
We are happy that Steve Hand is home from the hospital and recovering well.
On our healing list this week we have Pastor Bill Baker, Carol Baker, Pam English, Bill Shumway, Marty Watters, Sara Gazda and Paul (Sonny) Beuter. Get well wishes are sent to each of you.
Lenore Wimbrough is anxious to get the repair work started on the front of her house from where the car recently hit her house.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Shirley Irwin Cressman-Byam. She was the daughter of George and Gertrude Irwin and grew up in Charleston Township.
The report is that we are to have another snowstorm this week. Whoopie. I am so ready for some spring weather to start. I did talk to grandson Ryan Hall and it has been running below zero in Montana with it getting down to -31 one night. Guess I shouldn’t complain.