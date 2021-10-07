It is Sunday afternoon and I am writing the news. One of the joys mentioned in church this morning was “What a beautiful part of the world we live in.” As you drive around, take time to appreciate the beauty of our area. The leaves are changing now to the fall colors. Every season has its own beauty.
Our mission this month featured funds to join with Niles Valley in supplying food baskets for the holidays. The number of families increases every year and the baskets are really appreciated.
The hayride scheduled for Oct. 17 has been changed to a Harvest Social with a dish-to-pass dinner at 4 p.m. at the church. We would like to have you join us.
The Men’s Brotherhood Breakfast will be held on Oct. 9 at 8 a.m. at Perkins.
A Christmas cantata will be presented on Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. with Carmen Toby as director. She is always looking for singers so if you like to sing, join us. You can contact Carmen at 570-439-4058
Our healing prayer list this week includes Butch Toby, Carol Baker and toddler Henry Hand, who hurt his arm. I’m happy to report that Ruth Ann Shumway is doing much better now.
Sympathy goes out to the Sara Allen and Lloyd Ward families and friends.
I was happy to receive a phone call from Don Lindsey, a former Soil Conservation technician who now lives in Southern Pennsylvania. We reminisced and we talked about many of our farmer friends when we both worked in the ag center here in Tioga. We shared many fond memories. He and Shirley are doing well.
Jeff Hand and his Derby Boys participated in the Sanfilippo Smash Demolition Derby in Morris, N.Y. over the weekend. This derby is to benefit children’s disease known as MPSIII. Jeff Catherman took first place with his Batman car and Cody Adams took second place with his Joker car.
Happy birthday to Maggie Jay on Oct.5 and to Jalynn Hand and Leanne McIntyre on Oct. 13.