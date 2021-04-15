The April showers have started and the flowers and trees are beginning to bloom. My magnolia tree should be blossoming by next weekend. Please don’t let there be a frost this year. All of the colorful birds are coming to the feeders. I love seeing the world coming alive.
Carmen Toby, on short notice, had the service on Sunday. Pastor Bill Baker stepped on a nail on Saturday and put it through his foot. He spent Saturday with the doctor and had to go back on Sunday. We hope it heals well. Carmen did terrific on a two-hour notice.
Janet Martindale was the hostess for Coffee Hour Sunday and had lots of goodies. It was my lunch.
We are happy to have “Snowbirds” Larry and Marie Packard back with us. They celebrated their anniversary on April 12.
Keep the folks in Country Terrace in your thoughts and prayers as they are on “shut down” again.
We have a long prayer list for healing this week. Carmen and Butch Toby both have doctor appointments. Rich and Jane McGee’s daughter Beth Ann is having tests and we pray it is not cancer. Lenore Wimbrough’s daughter Sarah is back in the hospital.
Railynn, daughter of Erica Kennedy, broke her leg recently and is wearing a pretty blue cast. Cheryl Gould is still having eye problems and made three trips to Geisinger over the weekend.
Dianne Kennedy and I are happy to report that our eye surgeries seem to be a success. I go back for check up on April 30.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Dixie Sheriden. She was part of our church family for many years.
Henry Hand celebrated his first birthday on Saturday hosted by his parents, Jeffery and Trisha Hand, at their new home. It was well attended by family and friends and Henry enjoyed his presents.
A baby shower was hosted by Courtney Smith at the fairgrounds for Caitie Worden and Jess Keck. Games were played and a delicious meal was served. They received many lovely gifts. This baby will have everything it needs from furniture to clothing to diapers. They held a Diaper Raffle where everyone who brought a package of diapers put their name in for the drawing.
My birthday is on April 14. I plan to celebrate with my sisters. Logan Schloneger’s birthday is on the 16th, Alex Wimbrough’s is the 17th, Brett Knowlton on the 18th, Laura Smith Durning on the 20th and Alexandra West on the 22nd.