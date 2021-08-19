The weather was wonderful Sunday and so was the outdoor church service and community picnic. Both the service and the picnic were well attended with the people enjoying the food and especially the time to visit and reminisce.
It was good to have Rusty and Kathy Fuhrer back at church with Kathy at the organ. Thanks to Dianne Kennedy for filling in while Kathy was off on sick leave. We can always count on Dianne.
Birthdays celebrated were Pam English, Ronnie West and Louis Rice.
Plans are being made to have another picnic (outdoor or indoor depending on weather) on Oct.17. A hay ride will follow the meal. Watch for details on this activity.
Allen and Sandi Hemker have enjoyed having their grandchildren visit. Zeb has stayed an extra week and presented us with special music on his flute for Sunday service.
Bill Duncan is home from his vacation in Maine. He traveled to northern Maine and then spent four days on a sailboat and has photos to prove how beautiful it is in that part of Maine.
Dan and Janet Watters enjoyed attending the Hilfiger vacation which was held in the Finger Lakes area this year. Their son Chad and family were home for a visit and have returned to their home in California.
A thank you goes to therapist Trish who is appreciated for her caring work.
Get well wishes go to Mike Sutley who had more tests this past week, and to Carol Baker who, Pastor Bill reports, is doing better.