And the rain continues. It is hard on the farmers as they try to harvest wheat and hay. Many areas have had trees down and damage to buildings.
The willow tree on the property of Dianne Kennedy here was blown over and also a large branch on another tree is down. Several trees are down along the Orebed Road. Greg Harer and boys lost their home and other buildings. I have heard of others who have lost buildings, etc. Please reach out to them and offer a helping hand where you can.
Welcome home to Lenore Wimbrough. We have missed you but were happy you could be with Sara when she needed you.
Get well wishes are offered for Pastor Bill’s mother, Carol Baker, as she recovers at Broad Acres.
Prayers also go to McKenna McIntyre who was rushed to the ER on Friday. She was treated and released without a final diagnosis. We pray that her follow-up can find the problem and cure it.
Condolences go to the family of Vern Miller, who died in a motorcycle accident, and healing prayers are with his wife, Mabel, who was injured in the same accident.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of David Glenn Painter, grandfather of Doug Farrington.; the family and friends of Delores Selleck; and the family and friends of Louie Jimenez. All these people will be greatly missed in their communities.
Congratulations to Rusty and Kathy Fuhrer who have another new great-granddaughter named Mai.
The Derby Boys of Whitneyville participated in the demolition derby in Hughesville Saturday night and came in third. Congratulations.
The community picnic, sponsored by the church, will be held on Aug. 15 on the church grounds. Please mark your calendars and plan on joining us. Church services are at 10 a.m. with the dish-to-pass picnic following. Watch my news for details.