It’s Fair week, the week before fly week. All those precious animals go back to the farm and forget to take their flies with them. If you come to the Fair, be safe, be happy and enjoy. Take time to see all the great exhibits available. And thank the people who put so much time and effort into making it a good experience for everyone.

We enjoyed a motorcycle ride on Saturday in memory of my dad, Bob Knowlton’s, birthday. It’s a beautiful world we live in: the trees, the rivers, the open fields where the farmers are hard at work keeping things going for us, God bless them. We are very blessed.

This week, Bill and Jan Shumway celebrate their anniversary. Louis Rice has a birthday the 11th, Anjie Sherman and Caitlin Knowlton, happy birthday on the 13th.

Our sympathies go out to the families of Mazie Reynolds, Carol Johnson and our neighbor Anthony Hannigan.

Prayers are asked for Marty Baker and Carol Baker, both are in recovery mode. And prayers of healing for Diana, Duane Cobb and safety for those traveling.

The East Charleston Cemetery in Whitneyville will be getting some long-needed repair work done, resetting stones that have tipped, repairing footers and all around straightening up. We’ve had some generous donors offer to pay for this work. Allen and Bryan Hemenway will be doing the work for us. If anyone wishes to donate towards this, contact myself or Dianne Kennedy.

Seeds of Hope is in need of donated items to give to those in our community who need help. They need cleaning supplies, laundry soap, soup, peanut butter and jelly, cereal, canned ravioli, spaghetti O’s, tuna and chicken. Donations can be given to anyone at church and we’ll make sure they get them or anyone associated with Seeds of Hope. Our contact is Sylvia Sumner and we truly appreciate the effort she puts in to helping those in need.

Coming up this week is the men’s breakfast Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Perkins. Sunday is coffee hour after church hosted by Jan Shumway and Martha Rusk.

I pray you all have a good week. Be grateful and share love and kindness with all you meet. God bless you.