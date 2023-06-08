Happy birthday to a very special lady, Lenore Wimbrough. Her birthday was June 4 but for her 90th one, I believe she should have the whole month so if you know her wish her a happy birthday.
Debbie Smith has a birthday soon on June 9, Kyle Knowlton on the 12th, and on June 14 our granddaughter Rosie turns one. And Bridget Knowlton has a birthday on the 15th. Happy birthday to all of them. May God bless them.
Rich and Jane McGee are celebrating an anniversary June 10, Nate and Kirsten Smith on June 11. Happy anniversary.
June 8 the widows group will have lunch at Perkins. Sisters in Faith meets that night at 7 p.m. at the Whitneyville Church, hosted by Jeannette Comstock.
The Men’s breakfast is Saturday, June 10 at Perkins at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, June 11 is coffee hour after church in the fellowship hall, hosted by Kathy Fuhrer and Cheryl Gould.
June 14 is Flag Day. This holiday commemorates the date in 1777 the United States approved the design for its first national flag. It was first celebrated in 1877, the 100th anniversary of the flag.
Mike and Pam English are proud of their great-niece who has graduated from Slippery Rock University. This month we celebrate all our graduates. It’s a true accomplishment so congratulations to all of them.
Prayers are asked for Steve Cornell, Andrea Lee, Carmen Toby, Eileen Dewey, Marty Baker, Cheryl Gould’s niece, Louise and her Uncle Jim, and Sandi and Allen Hemker. Travel mercies for Val Baker.
Jeanine Wivell spent the weekend with her mom to celebrate Lenore’s birthday.
A big congratulations to Terri Dunkleberger Robinson on her retirement from teaching. She has been blessed with 32 years of teaching our children, and those children were blessed to have her for a teacher. Prayers for many blessings on her future.
God bless your week. Peace be with you all.