Steve and I finally got out to see the mountain laurel. It was so full and beautiful.
The smell of the cool fresh mountain air, especially after a week of rain, was refreshing to the soul. I am in awe of His creation.
If you ever wonder why so many people are drawn to this area, go for a ride and look around. Experience the nature we are so blessed with, that we take for granted.
Rob and Cynthia Knowlton spent a few days in Birdsboro. Cynthia was able to work her dog, Kyrie, at a herding clinic. What a blessing her knee has healed enough to participate!
Atlas Gallant-Hand spent a week in Ohio with his grandparents, Amy and Rick Gallant, visiting cousins, aunts and uncles. They had fun enjoying new experiences. We’re thankful they made it safely back to Pennsylvania.
Terri Dunkleberger Robinson enjoyed a surprise birthday and retirement party given by her son and daughter-in-law, Tyler and Katrina. She was surrounded by friends and family and blessed with a truly wonderful day.
Happy birthday to Kathy Fuhrer on July 16, and Carter Knowlton on July 19. What a year it has been for Carter. Let’s hope and pray for a year of progress in recovery from his spinal cord injury.
Happy anniversary to Rusty and Kathy Fuhrer on July 15. They’ve been blessed with many years together and a wonderful family. May God continue to bless them each day.
This week in church news, the men enjoyed a nice breakfast together on Saturday.
The church service on July 30 will be at 11 a.m. to accommodate the community picnic at noon in the new pavilion. The picnic is open to anyone. Bring a chair and a dish to pass and join the fun.
The Psalm 100 choir is giving a Hymn Concert at Smythe Park in Mans- field July 30 at 4:15 p.m. as part of a program sponsored by the Lion’s Club.
Prayers are asked for Cheryl Gould’s Aunt Betty and Uncle Bob, Carmen Toby, Bob Janeski, Josh Cupper, Steve Cornell and Marty Baker. Many thanks for all the prayers that are lifted up, some for people we know and some for strangers. They all matter and are appreciated.
Sometimes the nicest thing we can do for someone is offer them a prayer and a smile. May God bless you all in the upcoming days. Peace.