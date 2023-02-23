Many came out to enjoy the soup, sandwiches and singing Sunday afternoon at the church. This week, the season of Lent begins with the Ash Wednesday service. Carmen Toby will lead a Bible study each Tuesday during Lent at the church at 6:30 p.m.

Looking forward, there will be a Spring Sing March 26 at the church at 3 p.m. The choir will sing a few songs and the congregation will pick a few favorites to sing together.

Michael, Shawna and Alana Quimby visited family in the area over the weekend. They were in church at Whitneyville accompanied by Shawna’s mother Judy and niece Trinity. They also had lunch with Jeannette Comstock, Steve and I, before heading back to Saugerties, N.Y.

Jennifer Arndt came up from South Carolina to visit family for a few days. Steve and I, Jen, Brian and Mason Robinson spent a day with Lloyd and Esther Hand in Harrison Valley. We made maple syrup with them, collecting sap from buckets, boiling it down and bottling it. It’s a lot longer process than it sounds. The syrup was delicious and made even better by being involved in the process of making it.

Marty Watters celebrated his 94th birthday Sunday with his family. Happy birthday to Bill Robinson on the 28th. Bill’s not 94 but he’s making every day count.

Carter Knowlton is back from Philly. He had many hours of therapy while there. He’s doing well.

For our prayers this week we are thinking of Pam English, Dale Collins, Joy Winkler’s brother and many children who are sick. God bless them all and heal them quickly. Leanne McIntyre is healing from back surgery and doing well.

As we go through this season of Lent preparing for Easter, remembering the many sacrifices Jesus made. Let us be willing to make sacrifices for each other even if it’s just giving a smile to a stranger or having patience in traffic or letting someone go ahead of you in line.

Every selfless act counts. We can all help each other in one way or another. God bless you and keep you safe. Peace.