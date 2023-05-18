It’s been great to see many neighbors outside enjoying the warm weather. I talked with Dick Boyce the other day while he was out spreading mulch. He’s doing well.
There were a lot of visitors for Mother’s Day this weekend. Harry Wimbrough spent some time with his mom, Lenore. Ruthann Shumway had a visit from her sons, Russ, Bob and Bill. Jane McGee’s son visited her for her birthday and Mother’s Day. I’m sure there were many more I don’t know about but I pray for safe travels home for all the visitors.
Members of the Red Hat group, Eileen, Dianne, Jeannette, Linda and Kathy, attended the memorial service of former member Dawn Bell.
The East Charleston Cemetery clean up day is May 20, beginning at 8:30 a.m. until noon. Anyone with an interest in the cemetery is welcome to join us.
Steve and I enjoyed attending a birthday party for our grandson, Atlas Gallant-Hand, Saturday evening at the Jellystone Campground in Mansfield. The part was hosted by his other grandparents, Amy and Rick Gallant. Atlas will be 4 on Tuesday.
Birthdays coming up are Ron Smith on the 22nd, Sharon Arloa the 24th and Brian Jay on the 26th. Happy birthday to all of them.
Jesse, Shelby and Daisy Gotschal, Tammy Giarth, and Steve and I had the pleasure of helping Keith and Caitlin Knowlton move to their new home in Towanda. God bless them and their home.
The Whitneyville Church welcomed new members on Sunday, Mike and Pam English and Bill and Terri Robinson.
Marty Watters is at the Green Home. He is doing well in rehab. Prayers are asked for Greg West, Kirby Hungerford, the families of Chuck Tameris and Dick Swan.
There are many struggling in this world. Mother’s Day makes me give thought to those living with addiction, depression and many other afflictions that cause pain and strife. God, we ask you to especially be with those people. Help us to do what we can to make living a little easier for others today.
Peace be with you.