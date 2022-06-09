The village has been fairly quiet this week, unless you count hearing the grass grow. Carmen Toby and Janet Watters enjoyed a few days in Hershey and attended the United Methodist annual conference.

We are moving along on the church siding. Another couple days and you won’t know we were ever there. Many, many thanks to all who have helped with the work and providing food and drink for us. Bill Priset Construction replaced the main steps on the church. They are almost finished also.

We had a very beautiful song sung by the choir in church this morning, “God is calling us.” It went along nicely with Carmen’s message. Next week will be fellowship time after church, good food, good people. Pastor Bill will be back with us. He and Val went to Virginia to be at the baptism of their grandchildren.

We need to keep his mom, Carol Baker, in our prayers. Also in our prayers are Jason Harer who had an ATV accident and will need some time to recuperate from his injuries, of course Eileen Dewey as she continues to gain strength, the family of Ted Compton celebrated his life on Saturday and for those having health problems and undergoing further testing.

I made an error last week in saying Astrieda Miller had passed, it was her husband that passed and prayers for Astrieda and her family that are needed. Sorry about that; I’ll be more diligent in my note taking.

I’d like to send a shout out to my friend, Weeze Alexander, and prayers for her to get feeling better, too.

Eileen Dewey, Jeannette Comstock and Dianne Kennedy took a little trip to rural Addison to visit their cousin, Alice Blank. It happened to be Alice’s birthday. They had a good time together.

Steve and I, Kyle Knowlton (whose birthday is next week) had a nice motorcycle ride today with our cousin, Scott Gerow, and his son Cooper who are visiting from North Carolina.

One more thing and I’ll stop. I took some of my grandkids to Hills Creek Lake swimming yesterday and it was so nice. The people in kayaks and fishing boats looked like they were having such quiet, peaceful moments. The lake was beautiful and the food from the concession stand was really good.

We often forget to enjoy the things that are within our reach. I want to remind you what great places we are blessed to have nearby and encourage you to get out and enjoy nature. Peace be with you.