It has been a beautiful week. Not just the weather but also the week after Easter has a certain specialness to it. After all the pain, all the suffering, Jesus gets the win. It makes me feel like celebrating. And then to see the trees budding and the flowers blooming, I am just filled with joy; my cup runneth over.
The Holy Humor Sunday service was so much fun. The church was decorated with seashells, fish, flip flops, a beach chair and towels. The hour was filled with laughter and joy. Again, we celebrated the victory of Jesus. Those attending enjoyed coffee, goodies and a birthday cake for Eileen Dewey after church hosted by Lenore Wimbrough and Janet Martindale.
Happy birthday to Laura Smith on April 20 and Alexandra West on April 22.
We will be praying for Tom Sumner as he recuperates this week, also for Marty Baker and Marty Watters, and the Patrick and Summer Smith family as they mourn the loss of their son, Jethro.
Eileen Dewey had a wonderful, busy 93rd birthday Friday. She had lunch with her friend Carol Spencer and Carol’s daughters Vicki and Deb, dinner with us, her sister’s Jeannette and Bernie, Kyle and Rob Knowlton, and Jesse and Shelby Gotschal. She enjoyed an afternoon visit from her three sisters Jeannette, Bernie and Dianne. Her advice to you all is don’t give up birthdays. They are meant to be enjoyed every year.
Saturday, Jeannette Comstock attended a birthday party for Roy Boyd at the home of Jeff and Tammy Giarth. Then she went right to a birthday party for Henry Hand which we all enjoyed. At Henry’s party we got to meet the three-week-old son of Jarrett Stone and Savannah Gee, Micah Stone. Congratulations to them.
Next week we celebrate the birthday of Liliana Ternay. The pandemic babies are turning three. Lily is the daughter of Mitch and Briana, and granddaughter of Rob and Cyn Knowlton.
Other good news, Carter Knowlton went to the Whitetail MX first practice of the year. He went to hang out with his Moto family, not to ride, yet. His recovery is truly a miracle. Thanks to all who have prayed for him.
Steve and I took our first motorcycle ride Thursday. We spent some time with our friends Louise and Byron Alexander. The sunshine and blue skies made for a beautiful ride. Which reminds me: please watch for motorcycles as you travel.
Enjoy spring, even if it’s raining. Make every day count. God’s blessings are all around you.