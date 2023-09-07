There were many visitors in the area for the holiday weekend. Did you take time to be friendly? If not, you’ll have plenty of opportunities in the coming months. The leaves are just beginning to change; before you know it, it’ll be peak tourist season.
This Sunday, Sept. 10, Pastor Bill will take magazines and aluminum can tabs for the Ronald McDonald House. If you have a collection, bring it to church.
Seeds of Hope needs twin size sheets and blankets, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, laundry and cleaning supplies, soup, and macaroni and cheese. Sylvia Sumner will collect these items at the church and deliver them.
The monthly men’s breakfast is Sept. 9 at Perkins at 8:30 a.m. The Widow’s Might group will meet for lunch at Perkins Sept. 14 at 11:30 a.m. Sisters in Faith will meet that Thursday at 7 p.m. at the church.
The Blossburg Methodist church will host a Bible study beginning Sept. 21 and continuing on Thursday evenings. The subject is The Chosen, season 3. If anyone is interested in attending please contact Pastor Bill so they can have an idea how many to expect.
Fred Kennedy was pleased to celebrate his 80th birthday three times with friends and family. Happy birthday this week to newlywed Daisy Quimby, our grandson,Afton Hand and his grandma, Peggi Root, Melaina Love and Roxie Wilkinson. Best wishes to you all.
Ruthanne Shumway is back home after a hospital stay. She had family in to visit over the weekend. Please be in prayer for her, Dorothy Smith for recovery from a broken back, the family of Nancy Kent. Linda Cook is spending a few days with Teri and Bill Robinson to attend the funeral of Nancy. May God be with them all and also with you. Peace and love.