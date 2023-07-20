These are the dog days of summer. It seems like nobody is moving. It’s either raining or we are sitting still trying not to stick to ourselves. I am not complaining, just explaining why there is little news to report.
The local Derby boys, Jeffrey Hand, Jarrett Stone and Cody Adams, went to the Lycoming County Fair Saturday to participate in the demolition derby. They had a good time, and came home safe with no injuries. Sadly, no trophies either but that’s not what’s important.
Tom and Sylvia Sumner will be celebrating their anniversary July 26. Happy anniversary! The (Fred) Kennedy family had a family gathering at the home of Mark and Connie Cooper. Shannon Kennedy and her children were visiting from Texas. Carmen Toby attended the Toby family reunion at Cowanesque.
The Whitneyville Church is collecting laundry and cleaning supplies for Seeds of Hope. Don’t forget the church service on July 30 will be at 11 a.m. All churches served by Pastor Bill Baker will be together for this one service. The community picnic will be held at noon following the service in the pavilion.
The Psalm 100 choir will be performing at the hymn sing held at Smythe Park in Mansfield at 4 p.m. July 30. This event is sponsored by the Lion’s Club.
Prayers are asked for Greg West, Steve Cornell, Josh Cooper and Rachel Wivell. There are a lot of hurting people in this world. Please say a prayer for them as well. It could be someone you pass on the street, meet in the store or eat next to in a restaurant. Just offer a prayer wherever you feel led. God knows.