I wish you all a happy, safe, memorable Labor Day. This is a day to celebrate you, the American workers. Since the late 1800s, Americans have been taking a day to celebrate the laborers who make this country great. Labor Day became an official federal holiday in 1897. So go ahead, celebrate yourself. Without workers this country would still be just an idea.
The harvest is plentiful. Roadside tables loaded with free squash and zucchini are as prevalent as dollar stores. God has provided and folks are glad to share the abundance. We should all be as willing to share our blessings.
The Whitneyville Church services Sept. 3 and 10 will be held in the fellowship hall downstairs as the floors in the sanctuary are being refinished. Sept. 3 communion will be served and the mission collection will be taken for the local youth fund. This fund was used to provide pizza for the kids at the fair. It will be used to provide Christmas gifts for families in need. It is available to provide scholarships to local kids wishing to go to a Christian camp or event.
Sept. 10, Pastor Bill and Val will take the collection of aluminum can tabs and magazines to the Ronald McDonald House. Please bring tabs and magazines for him. It’s a great way to help those in need of care and housing while their loved ones are in the hospital.
A reminder that Charleston Township cleanup day is Sept. 16 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the township building on Catlin Hollow Road. The township provides dumpsters and help with unloading trash being disposed of by township residents. They have a crew there to take metal to be recycled. This year they will be taking electronics for a fee until noon.
Saturday we celebrated the wedding of our granddaughter Daisy Gotschal to Aaron Quimby. It was an absolutely beautiful wedding, held at the Colton Point vista. Daisy is the daughter of Jesse and Shelby Gotschal. Aaron is the son of Alan and Sharon Quimby. May their life together be as blessed as their wedding day.
Sheldon and Bernadine Quimby spent the weekend with Jeannette Comstock so they could attend the wedding.
Dianne Kennedy and Theresa Gile traveled to West Middlesex to attend the birthday party of Karen Whiting. Karen is the daughter of the late Wanda and John Urban.
Eileen Dewey spent a day visiting friends. She and Nancy Cobb went to Irma Heath’s house to share lunch. On the way home they stopped to visit Clara Ann Kilburn. Eileen loved catching up with old friends. Happy birthday to Brenda Love.
Prayers this week are needed for Jeff Giarth, Louise Alexander and the family and many friends of Carol Leber. Carol passed on to the Lord’s house Aug. 24. She will be missed. A memorial service for her will be held at the Vineyard Church of Wellsboro Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. followed by a picnic at Ives Run.
School is back in session. Please be mindful of kids and buses. Please pray for the kids, teachers, bus drivers, maintenance staff, administration, everyone involved in the safety of our children and their education.
Charleston Road is going to be closed at the east end, by the Y, for a while. This will put a lot more traffic on Route 6. Please be cautious. Since you’ll be traveling Route 6, take note of the new landscaping at the Mount Zion Church. Let it be a reminder there is always hope. If you have extra, share it. And if you’re lacking, reach out. God will provide.
The harvest is plentiful and the laborers are few. Jesus tells us in Matthew 9 and 10 to be prepared and willing to help with the harvest. When you see a vegetable stand or celebrate the laborers, be reminded there is plenty of work to do for the Kingdom of God. Open your mind to hear what God has for you to give or receive. Peace be with you.