Whitneyville is wet. How about that rain? We’ll have plenty of May flowers to enjoy. I hope the trees are loving it.
Steve and I took a ride for a week. We visited Scott Gerow and his dad, Tom, in Wilmington, N.C., and then Jen and Mike Arndt in Lexington, S.C. We had a good trip.
Scott and Maria Hinder from Lakeland, Fla. came to visit Rob and Cyn Knowlton last week.
The Derby Boys had a smashing good time in Troy on Sunday. Jeffrey Hand got a third place win in the farm truck category. Jarrett Stone, Cody Adams and Jeff Catherman did very well in the mini van category. They had a good time and came out with no injuries so the first derby of this year was a success.
The Whitneyville Church is making plans for a busy summer. July 30, they will host the community picnic, the Psalm 100 choir will sing at Smythe Park in Mansfield and in August the church will host a pizza party at the fairgrounds for the participants in the farm animal show at the Tioga County Fair.
The East Charleston Cemetery Association will be having a spring clean up day May 20, starting at 9 am. Anyone with an interest in the cemetery is invited to help.
Prayers are asked for the family of Diane Borden, Scott Henry of Maryland and his family, Tom Sumner as he continues to get better, Cynthia Knowlton for healing in her leg, Marty Watters, Ruthann Shumway, Pam English and Josh.
Happy birthday to Elijah Hand. I don’t have the church calendar for May yet but I know there are many May birthdays. I’ll have to catch you up next week.
Spring is a season of new beginnings and fresh starts for nature. It can be for us as well if we make that choice. Let’s be kind and watch out for our neighbors. If you see someone struggling, lend a hand. Bloom where you’re planted. God bless you.