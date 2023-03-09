We’re marching toward spring. At the end of this week, we spring our clocks ahead. I’m pretty excited about it. It just brings us a little closer to summer. I’ll gladly lose an hour of sleep for that.
Saturday, March 11, is the men’s breakfast at Perkins at 8:30 a.m. They’d love to have you join them.
On Sunday, there will be fellowship time after church hosted by Rich and Jane McGee and Carmen Toby. So, if you forget to turn your clock ahead and end up getting to church an hour late, you get to enjoy goodies anyway. The Bible study on the Women of Easter continues on Tuesday evenings at 6:30 at the church.
This week, Carter Knowlton will be returning to Shriners Hospital for more therapy. Prayers are with him and his parents as they travel, and with the team of therapists working to help Carter in his recovery.
Our prayers also continue for Ruthann Shumway, Ruth Carson and Payton Smith. Please pray for the families of Judy English, Laurie Pierce and Dr. Bair. A happy birthday shout out to Kathy Diehl. She and Pastor Keith have physically moved away but they are always close in our hearts.
This Lenten season I encourage you to give up negativity in your mind. Replacing every negative thought you have with two positive thoughts will change the way you feel, and the way you make others feel, which in turn makes the world a better place!. Every little thing matters.
Peace be with you.