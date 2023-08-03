It’s almost Fair week. It’s technically the Tioga County Fair but we here in the village take it personally. We welcome you to our neighborhood and hope you have a good time.
The Whitneyville Church will provide pizza for the kids that are showing their animals on Monday. These kids work so hard all year to prepare for this show. The Church wants to show their appreciation for their dedication.
Other participants from the area who are at the fair — that I know of — are Levi Yungwirth, who will be riding in the rodeo Thursday night, and the derby boys, Jeffrey Hand, Cody Adams and Jarrett Stone. The demolition derby is Friday and Saturday nights. Good luck boys.
Kyle Rusk spent the week with his parents, Ted and Martha. He performed in a choral concert at Steadman Theatre in Mansfield Friday night.
The Hymn Sing Sunday at Smythe Park was very good. It was enjoyed by many people. The community picnic here was well attended. I’m guessing at least 50 people came and enjoyed good food and fellowship with old and new friends. The new pavilion was dedicated in memory of Francis English and Butch Toby.
The Widow’s Might group will be meeting for lunch Aug. 10 at the Turkey Ranch. Men’s breakfast will be Aug. 12 at 8:30 a.m. at Perkins. Sisters in Faith will have a picnic in the pavilion Aug. 17.
Upcoming birthdays this week are Dennis McIntyre on the 3rd, Sandi Griscavage the 5th, and Bob Benedict the 6th. Happy birthday wishes to them. Happy anniversary to Bill and Terri Robinson on Aug. 7 and Bill and Jan Shumway on Aug. 9. Bill and Terri are just back from a nice vacation out west. They had a good time.
Marylou Smith and her sister, Joanne Spencer, enjoyed a visit from their cousin Gloria Reimold and her son, Ron Butler, who was visiting from Washington. Carl and Marylou hosted weekend guests, Mitch Carr and his son, Mitch, from Carlisle.
We have many prayer requests this week: the families and friends of Devin Webster, Ponch Anderson and Terry Browning, Phyllis Potter and her family, who are searching for her. Reitha Starkweather, Kathy Greene, and Sandi Hemker need our prayers.
Prayers for Mrs. Butler and Marquisha Adams who were in an accident at the four corners in Whitneyville. Thankfully they were not injured.
Good news, Ruthann Shumway is back home at the Country Terrace. Also, when Linda Wheeler and Dianne Kennedy visited with Brian Smith last week they were able to see Brian’s son, Daniel, his wife Heather, and their children Wyatt and Chase. This was the first time Linda had met her great-nephews.
I hope you are able to come and enjoy the Fair. If you do, please stop at the stop signs and be cautious.
Remember to be kind to everyone you meet. Love and peace to all.