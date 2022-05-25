I hope you all have had a wonderful week. I sure did. Steve and Krista Hand took motorcycles to Virginia to join Perry, Jesse and Shelby Gotschal on a little vacation. Steve and I, Jesse and Shelby rode the Blue Ridge Parkway and the Skyline Drive. It is beautiful. If you’ve never been there I highly recommend it.

It’s always nice to be home though. When you come back into Pennsylvania, it’s easy to wonder why you’d ever go anywhere else to enjoy God’s beauty when there is so much of it right here.

At the beginning of this month, Charleston Township’s favorite tax collector, Martha Rusk, had a fall. She thought her face took the brunt of it but it turns out she broke her kneecap. Healing prayers are requested for Martha. She loves to walk miles at a time so this is going to hold her back a bit.

Early this week, Carmen Toby, Reitha Starkweather and Delphine Copp enjoyed a trip to the Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square and took in the show, “David,” at Sight and Sound and then Friday they took Eileen Dewey to Penn Yan for their annual trip for flowers.

The Hands had some exciting news this week. Ayden Ruppert and Stephanie Perry are engaged. They reside in Granbury, Texas and will be married there later this year. Congratulations to them and his parents, Anjie and Lucas Sherman. The Hands had a multi-birthday party this weekend for Elijah, Kaylee and Arah Hand.

Mary Wise enjoyed a surprise birthday party given by her former students from Milton High School Saturday. Her birthday is in July so it was very surprising to her. It shows how loved a teacher she was and how close she remains with her students.

Eileen Dewey had some visitors Sunday; Matt and Ande of Avoca, N.Y. came to see her. They lived in the Dewey apartment when they were first married.

In our prayers this week are the seniors graduating, Pastor Bill’s mother and his brother, Marty, for continued healing, Jeff Giarth and Tammy, and the Finch family. We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Don Finch.

It’s been said I now have the official title of writer of the Whitneyville Times. It has been written by my grandmother, mother and aunt Eileen so I consider it an honor. I hope I can do them justice and provide you all with the news in a manner they and you will appreciate. God bless you.