We made progress on the siding at the church in Whitneyville this past week. We had a good crew of volunteers and some delicious food. We’ll be there at least another week. Many thanks to everyone.

It’s a busy time of year. Sunday, May 29 we had a very special song sung by Bill Shumway in honor of his mother for her birthday. Sunday, June 5, Carmen will be filling the pulpit. June 9 the widow’s group will have lunch at Perkins and the Sisters-in-Faith group will meet at the church at 7 p.m.

June 4 is Lenore Wimbrough’s birthday and Debra Smith’s is June 9. Rich and Jane McGee will be celebrating their anniversary on June 10. The Shumway family got together at the NYPUM building to celebrate Ruthanna’s birthday. Happy birthday to you all.

It’s graduation time and we have many celebrating that. The Quimbys, Bernadene and Sheldon, Michael, Shawna and Alana, and Alyssa Wilson went to Flagstaff, Ariz. to see Abigail Sperl graduate high school. She is the daughter of Elaine Quimby Reiff.

Dianne Kennedy went to Florida to see her great-granddaughter, Jasmine Gile, graduate from high school. She is Lyman and Michelle Gile’s granddaughter. And locally we have Makayla McIntyre, and Bill and Jan Shumway’s granddaughter Brianna graduating. From college, Pam English’s great-niece graduated from Slippery Rock and has been accepted into grad school there.

Rusty and Kathy Fuhrer attended Rusty’s 50th class reunion at Cowanesque Valley and also attended the class picnic on Sunday.

Allan and Sandi Hemker got a new puppy; welcome to the village Daniel. In our prayers are the families of those recently passed, Astrida Miller and Ted Compton Sr. We’ll continue to pray for Eileen. Prayers for Leanne, Wade and Margaret and everyone affected by the tragedy in Texas.

By the time you read this, Memorial Day will be gone by but lets not let it be forgotten. Remember those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

God bless you all.