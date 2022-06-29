Happy 4th of July everyone. Celebrate Independence Day with family and friends. Enjoy. On the 3rd of July, we’re encouraging everyone to wear fancy hats to church just because we can.
Jeannette Comstock had a busy week. Sheldon and Bernadene Quimby surprised her on Monday for an early birthday gift. They had lunch with Eileen Dewey and Dianne Kennedy. Tuesday night we had a birthday party for her; 17 were in attendance. We all had a good time.
Dan and Janet Watters enjoyed a surprise 50th anniversary celebration with their family.
I forgot to mention last week that Dave and Barb Boyce had a visit with Eileen Dewey. Steve and I had visitors from Georgia this week. Bob, Beth and Jesse Mundy and Beth’s dad, Ron Housekeeper, spent a few days in Wellsboro and we got to see them a couple times. While here, they had a private memorial service for Judy Housekeeper.
Cynthia Knowlton went to Birdsboro for a herding trial this week. Her dog, Kyrie, placed first in advanced A course cattle. Way to go Kyrie and Cyn.
Tonya Wilkinson and Sandy Griscavage spent time with Hope Wilkinson in Brooklyn, N.Y.
In our prayers this week are our country and the youth of our country; for those awaiting surgery, Sandy B. and Darren Kennedy, Cheryl Gould’s uncle and her friend Julie; Pastor Bill Baker and his mother Carol as they will be doing a lot of traveling for her doctor appointments; a neighbor in the village who has health issues, and the Hemkers as they are struggling with issues with their water.Don’t forget we will be having a community picnic on July 31 at the church. Anyone and everyone is invited. Just bring a chair and a dish to pass.