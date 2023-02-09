It’s February, the month of celebrating love, not just for our Valentines but love for all, every day.

Spread kindness wherever you go and it will return to you when you need it most.

On that note, Steve and I will celebrate our 44th anniversary on Saturday. Happy anniversary Steve!

The choir will practice Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. for the rest of the month.

The men’s breakfast will be at Perkins on Feb. 11 at 8:30 a.m. This is open to all who wish to join the men for fellowship.

Sunday, Feb. 12 will be fellowship hour after church hosted by Tonya Wilkinson and Sandy Griscavage.

Happy birthday to Bob Janeski.

We’re asking for prayers for Mary Lou Wertz, Elthea Broughton, Pam English, Jeff Giarth, continued healing for Jeffrey Hand, Marty Watters and Leanne McIntyre.

Many thanks to a special neighbor, Reitha Starkweather, for helping Eileen Dewey as she continues healing.

I often think we have lost the good old days in the neighborhood but I’m proven wrong.

When we are in need our neighbors are still there to help. I’m very thankful for that. It’s something the world cannot take from us, neighbors helping neighbors.

This will be late but tomorrow is my nephew’s birthday and I want to holler happy birthday to Keith Knowlton.

God bless you and keep you, may his grace shine on you and may you have peace.