It’s officially here, summer. It’s what we’ve all been waiting for so enjoy it while it lasts.

The first day of summer is very special to me because it is also my mother’s birthday. I am so blessed with my mother. She’s my best friend, my biggest supporter, my mentor in life and faith. Everything I know I learned from my mother, to love unconditionally just as God loves us, even when it’s not easy. Happy birthday Mom, Jeannette Comstock.

We had a very nice Father’s Day service at church. Rich and Jane McGee had guests with them, Rich’s son and daughter-in-law. Louis and Kathy Rice had two of Louie’s daughters and sons-in-law with them. It was nice they all came to spend time with their fathers.

This last week at church we had more beautification. The parking lot was sealed, the steps and front of the church was power washed. All done by Asaph Asphalt & More and done very well. It looks great and is much appreciated how much time they took to make sure it was done perfectly.

We aren’t done yet; The next project is a pavilion for our picnics. We will have at least the pad poured in time for the community picnic on July 31.

The community picnic is a good time to make new friends, reconnect with old ones and enjoy sharing memories. Bring a lawn chair and a dish to pass if you want. Please come even if you don’t have a dish to share.

We have big news — babies. Jeffrey and Trisha Hand have a new baby girl, Rosalie Louise, born June 14. She is our granddaughter, absolutely gorgeous and a blessing to the family.

Also Landon and McKenzie Kennedy had a baby girl, Vivienne Rose, on June 14. Landon is the grandson of Fred and Dianne Kennedy and McKenzie is the granddaughter of Bob and Cynthia Benedict. So they are doubly connected to our church family. We wish all the new parents much happiness, good sleep and healthy happy babies.

We will be praying for Darren Kennedy, Carol Baker, Carol Johnston, Kathy Rice’s niece Penny, Eileen Dewey and many friends and family who are traveling. God be with them all. And another joy to share was that Ruthann Shumway got to go to the parade with a group from Country Terrace. Thank God for the caretakers and drivers. And a happy birthday wish to Rob Knowlton on July 1.

Wishing you all a good week. God bless you.