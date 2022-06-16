This Sunday is Father’s Day. Just a reminder, for those of you who can, hold your fathers close, tell them you love them. For those whose fathers have passed, hang tight to the memories. They’re always with you.

For the fathers out there, happy Father’s Day. Cherish your children, no matter their age. Thank you for all you do for your families. Everything, big or small, is important to who they become.

And let’s not forget Flag Day. Honor and respect our national flag. Fly your flags, Americans.

Gail Smith was in the area earlier this week. She visited with family, Carl and Marylou Smith, Amy Smith and her boys, Jeannette Comstock, Dianne Kennedy, Kyle Knowlton, Russell and Declan Gile, Steve and Krista Hand, and Anjie Sherman. It was nice to see her. While she was at our house the wildlife put on a show for her. We had a big snapping turtle cross the yard, a doe and her fawn run through the field and a fox and her kits play in the clearing between our house and the Charleston Road.

Tonya Wilkinson accompanied her mother to a family gathering to celebrate her uncle’s 100th birthday. She had a good time and met a lot of family members.

The men of the church enjoyed their monthly breakfast at Perkins. They meet the second Saturday of each month. Everyone is welcome. The Widow’s Mite group also met this last week for lunch. They meet the second Thursday of each month.

We celebrated Kyle Knowlton’s birthday Sunday at our house. I hope he had a nice birthday, and many more.

Dan and Janet Watters will celebrate their 50th anniversary this Friday. Congratulations and happy anniversary. Bridget Knowlton, Bill Duncan, Louise Alexander will celebrate birthdays this week and next week is Jeannette Comstock and Terri Robinson. Happy birthday.

Coming up is the community picnic on July 31. We will have a combined church service with Coolidge Hollow and Middle Ridge Methodist churches at 10:30 a.m. outside at Whitneyville UM Church. Following at noon will be the community picnic. The church members will provide the meat. Bring a dish to pass and a chair to sit in. We hope to see a lot of current and former neighbors. It’s always worth going to for good food and company.

For many people, this is a time to celebrate. While enjoying get-togethers, remember to be cautious. There have been so many accidents which can happen so quickly and be life changing. On that note please continue to keep Jason Harer in your prayers and others who’ve had accidents. Healing prayers for them. Also please pray for my friend Brenda who will be starting chemo this week.

The mountain laurel is in bloom. Try to get out and go for a ride in the country if you can. It is absolutely beautiful. It’s short lived so don’t wait. Go enjoy God’s country, it’s one of the best gifts we have. God bless you all.