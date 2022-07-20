There has been a lot of traveling going on this last week. Rusty and Kathy Fuhrer, Joy and Cheryl were camping.

Luke and Anjie Sherman went to NYC and enjoyed a Dead and Company show. Jesse and Shelby Gotschal went to Black Moshannon State Park where Jesse competed in a bike race. The local “derby boys” we call them, participated in the Lycoming County fair derby. I don’t know how anyone did in their competitions so I’ll just say they had a good time.

Our neighbor, Anthony, is still hospitalized. Prayers for recovery for him. We hope to see him back home soon.

Many of our friends and family will be having surgery soon, prayers for Carol Baker, Sandy B., Steve C. and Marty Baker. We are glad to hear that Luke Patt and George West are healing well.

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Karen Garthoff Wilson. She spent many of her childhood years in the village as her father was our Pastor. Our sympathy goes to her sister, Wren, and a very special caregiver and friend, Cindy Copp.

Anyone wishing to honor her life can give a donation to the Special Olympics. Our prayers are also with the people of VA that have been affected by the flooding there.

Good news, Bethany Gile will be marrying Shawn Peal this coming Saturday the 23. Congratulations to Bethany and Shawn and Russell and Barb Gile. God bless this marriage.

The Whitneyville UMC Ad council will meet the 26 of July at the church at 7 p.m. The church will be hosting a community picnic July 31 at the church at noon.

There will be a combined church service at 10:30 including the Coolidge Hollow Methodist Church and the Middle Ridge Methodist Church. We hope to have a good turn out to both the church service and the picnic. Bring a dish to pass and a chair if you can come. Everyone is invited.

God’s peace to you all.