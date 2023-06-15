It’s summertime, summertime, sum sum summertime! Does anyone remember that song? Honestly I only remember the chorus but I googled it. It was recorded in 1958 by The Jamies. It makes me happy. The graduations are over and celebrations are in order.
Carl and Marylou Smith have two graduates this year. They attended the graduation of their grandson, Andrew, on June 2. Andrew is the son of Carolyn and Anson Corbett. He graduated from Antietam High School in Reading. This past Saturday they attended the graduation of their grandson, David, son of Amy Smith, who graduated from North Penn-Mansfield High School. They’re very proud of their boys.
Also on Saturday, Carl, Marylou, Amy and her boys attended a graduation celebration at the home of Kip and Jen Baldwin for their sons, Logan Baldwin, who graduated from Williamson High School and Wyatt Baldwin who graduated from the 6th grade at Williamson.
Bill and Jan Shumway’s grandson, Alex, son of Jeremy and Stacey, graduated from Cowanesque. He will be joining the Marines in service to our country. Thank you Alex.
Congratulations to all the graduates, you deserve a big high five! God bless your futures.
I’d like to wish a very happy birthday to my mother, Jeannette Comstock. My love for her is beyond measure and I hope she has the best day ever. Happy birthday also to Bill Duncan, June 20, and Terri Robinson, June 21. God bless them on their special day.
Happy anniversary to Dan and Janet Watters on June 17, and Brian and KaDee Jay on June 20. Steve and I attended the wedding of David and Ashleigh Robinson with Jeffrey and Trisha Hand. Congratulations to David and Ashleigh.
Sunday is Father’s Day. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there. If your father is still with you please spend some time with him. Special moments with your dad will never be forgotten. They give so much without expecting recognition or payback and this is one day set aside to show our appreciation.
Speaking of appreciation, have you seen the new pavilion at the Whitneyville Church? It’s almost finished and we appreciate all the volunteers that have and are contributing time and energy to providing a place for community and church get-togethers.
Prayers are asked for Eileen Dewey, continued for Lenore Wimbrough, Carmen Toby, Cheryl Gould’s niece, Louise, and her Uncle Jim, and Sandi Hemker. We’re all in this together, be kind to each other. God bless you today and always.