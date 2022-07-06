It’s July already. I keep hearing people say that because the time seems to be flying by but really if you think back to January this was a long time coming. Enjoy every day; it’s only going to happen once.
A bridal shower tea party was held Sunday, June 26 for Bethany Gile, daughter of Russell and Barb Gile. Many of her friends and family attended. It was very nice and Bethany was showered with gifts to help her start this new chapter of life. She will be marrying Shawn Peal later this summer. Congratulations Bethany!
Steve and I will be attending a celebration of life picnic for our friend Tim Ward who passed in January. Prayers for his family.
Sunday, the Smith family will get together for the annual July 4th reunion. We’re expecting 40 or so members of the family. It’s a tradition started by my grandma, Velma Smith, and we’ve vowed to keep it going for her.
Saturday, July 9, the men’s breakfast group will meet at Perkins at 8:30 a.m. All are welcome to join them. Thursday, July 14, the Sisters in Faith group will meet at the church at 7 p.m.
July 31 will be the combined church community picnic at the Whitneyville church at noon following an outdoor church service. The project involves Whitneyville church along with Coolidge Hollow and Middle Ridge churches. Everyone is welcome to attend. Bring a chair and a dish to pass.
Let us always remember our friends and neighbors who are in need of prayer. Take a drive around your neighborhood and pray for anyone God puts on your heart as you pass by. Keep an eye out for anyone who could use a helping hand while you’re at it.
Peace be with you.