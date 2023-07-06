Thanks to those who’ve prayed for rain. I believe the water table is good now. Not that I’m an expert on that; it’s just my opinion.
Congratulations to Lenore Wimbrough who welcomed a great-grandson to the family. Scott and Rachel Wivell had a baby boy, Lochlan Scott, born June 22. The family resides in Cape Charles, Va. Scott is the son of Jeanine and Tim Wivell.
The men’s breakfast will be Saturday, July 8, at Perkins at 8:30 a.m. The guys would love your company. Next Sunday is coffee hour after church hosted by Janet Watters and her mother, Beverly Jacobson. The widows group will meet at the Middle Ridge Church on July 13 for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Sisters in Faith meets July 13 at 7 p.m., hosted by Janet Watters. The time of the church service on July 30 has been changed to 11 a.m.
There were many praises in church. Joy Winkler, Lenore Wimbrough and Eileen Dewey are all feeling better and were able to attend church. Thanks were expressed to Mike and Pam English for their compassion and willingness to check in on people and take food to those who have been under the weather. Thanks to Boy Scout Troop 24 that helped move pews that will be installed at the church. They were such a great help and much appreciated.
The community picnic is getting closer. At noon on July 30, everyone is invited to join in a good time of food and fellowship. The Psalm 100 choir will be singing at an event sponsored by the Lions Club at Smythe Park July 30 at 4:15 p.m.
Prayers are requested for Sandy Starkweather. She’s in Broad Acres recovering from a fall. Steve Cornell is in need of prayers, and the family of Gordon Gee. He will be missed by many friends and family. There are many others who are struggling and we can help just by being kind and praying for them.
A belated happy anniversary to Lucas and Anjie Sherman, July 3 they celebrated two years of marriage. Our son, Brady Hand, has a birthday July 11, and Marie Packer July 12. Happy birthday to them. Happy anniversary to Aaron and Damara Fuhrer, and Doug and Brenda Love on July 10.
I hope everyone is blessed in a special way today. Pass it on. Good things become better when they are shared.