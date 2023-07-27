A wedding shower was held Saturday to honor Aaron Quimby and Daisy Gotschal as they prepare for their marriage. It was well attended by many friends and family members of Aaron and Daisy. Many thanks to all who brought this together for the special couple.
Jeffrey and Trisha Hand spent the weekend visiting family, Travis and Kristen Morton, in Connecticut. They went to the Mystic Aquarium and the Roger Williams Park Zoo.
Reid Adams, our newest neighbor, the son of Cody and Marquisha Adams, participated in a motocross race in upstate New York. He placed eighth overall and had a good day riding.
Linda Wheeler and Dianne Kennedy went to visit Brian Smith for a few days. Marty Watters enjoyed getting out for a ride with his daughter, Jackie Wagaman.
Next week, the church service is at 11 a.m. The community picnic will follow. Bring a lawn chair and join in. They will have a few games available and fun things for kids and adults. Meats and beverages are provided by the Whitneyville Church.
The Lions Club is sponsoring a Hymn Sing at Smythe Park in Mansfield Sunday, July 30. The event begins at 2 p.m. There will be many groups sharing their talents. The Psalm 100 choir is scheduled to perform at 4:15 p.m.
Our prayers go out to the family and friends of Justin Shedd. Josh Cooper is home from the hospital improving every day. He is the grandson of Fred and Dianne Kennedy. Ruthann Shumway is in the hospital in Wellsboro. Prayers also for Greg West, Elliott Gile, Ryan Hershey and a friend of Lenore Wimbrough, Bobbi.
I wish you all a blessed week. Be kind to one another.