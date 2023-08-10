Here we are in the middle of August. As I walk around the village, I notice everyone’s flowers and gardens are so full and beautiful. It doesn’t seem that long ago they were just popping through the cold, hard ground. I’m thankful for the opportunity to watch them grow.
The Psalm 100 choir thanks everyone for the support and compliments on their performance at the Smythe Park Hymn Sing. Thank you to the Lions Club for sponsoring that event. Tomorrow the Church is providing pizza for the youth involved in the Fair animal shows. We appreciate their hard work and participation in the fair.
The Men’s breakfast is Saturday morning at Perkins. They meet at 8:30 a.m. Feel free to join them. Next Sunday after church is coffee hour hosted by Jeannette Comstock and Dianne Kennedy. Sisters in Faith will meet Aug. 17 for a picnic in the pavilion at 6 p.m.
Prayers for Phyllis Potter and her family. There is an ongoing search for her. Please pray for Steve Cornell; Bill Shumway, who will be recovering from surgery by the time this is printed; the family and friends of Steve’s Aunt Emily Carey; Kathy Greene; Sandi Hemker, and everyone attending the Tioga County Fair this week.
Bill Duncan has been on a trip to Prince Edward Island. Thanks to God that he had a safe trip. Rusty Fuhrer was pleased to have a visit from his half-sister, Ginny, from Meadville. She joined him in church Sunday.
We have a few birthday celebrations coming up. Louis Rice’s birthday is on Aug. 12. A special happy birthday to Louie. I’m not sure just how old he is but I know he’s seen a lot in his lifetime and I’m one of many that have been blessed to know him.
Our daughter, Anjie Sherman, has a birthday on Aug. 13, as does Caitlin Knowlton. Pam English is on Aug. 15 and Rhona Paris on Aug. 17; happy birthday. Happy anniversary to Jeff and Tammy Giarth on Aug. 17.
Enjoy your week everyone. Be kind to others and be thankful. I wish you peace.