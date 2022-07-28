The pad is poured for the pavilion at the Whitneyville Church. We will have our annual community picnic there Sunday, July 31. We will start with a combined church service at 10:30 a.m. and move right into the picnic.

If you’ve ever been a part of our community, we hope you will come to the picnic and get reacquainted with us. Everyone is welcome to attend the service and/or the picnic. Bring a chair and a dish to pass if you’d like. We will have a few activities to keep things fun.

Carmen has made a life-size cow for the nativity scene and is bringing her along to be painted by anyone wishing to make their mark. The church is providing meat and drinks. We will have some tents set up to keep the heat off as much as possible.

This heat. Wow. It’s hard to get outside and see neighbors or even enjoy a few minutes on the porch with the heat we’ve been having. The sunrises and sunsets have been amazing though. I hope you have at least gotten out to look at them.

We have a few neighbors who haven’t been feeling well. Healing prayers for Lenore and Alex Wimbrough, Bill and Jan Shumway, Anthony Hannigan; for some upcoming surgeries and procedures for Larry Packard, Sandy Bellis, Eileen Dewey, Marty and Carol Baker and Pam English. Quick recoveries for them. Please pray for Carol Johnson and her family in an especially difficult time.

Carmen Toby attended the Toby family reunion Saturday. Rob and Cynthia Knowlton have returned from a few days in Birdsboro, attending a cattle dog clinic.

Bill and Jan Shumway are proud great-grandparents of little boy, Edwin James born July 23. Congratulations.

Happy birthday to Tammy Mengee. Fred and Dianne Kennedy attended the wedding of Shawn and Bethany Peal in Newville. It was a beautiful wedding. With a bride as beautiful as Bethany, how could it not be? Congratulations to the newlyweds, God bless you.

It’s almost August. The Tioga County Fair will be starting soon. Welcome to all the visitors. Please be aware of the stop signs at the four-way intersection and be respectful of the residents of our little village. We hope you have a good week at the fair.

Our Sisters in Faith group will be having a picnic on Aug. 11 at the church, in the pavilion if the weather permits. The Men’s breakfast will be on Aug. 13 at Perkins at 8:30 a.m.

Wishing you all a wonderful week, enjoy God’s creation every chance you get.