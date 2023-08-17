Another successful, though rainy, Tioga County Fair is in the books. Now, it is what we in the village call “fly week.” When the animals leave the fairgrounds, they leave their flies behind and we get to suffer them for the next couple of weeks.
The Whitneyville Church provided food for 182 kids at the fair on Monday. It was a wonderful opportunity to get to know some of the families that come to the fair every year. The family of Rich and Leanne McIntyre did well with their animals. Makayla and Mckenna both won second place, Deven won fourth place and Dennis got third place. Congratulations to them on a job well done. Our village derby boys did well at the demolition derby too. They had a great time smashing all the cars they’ve worked so hard on for the past few months. Congratulations Jeffrey, Cody, Jarrett and Mitch Ternay, who had his very first derby experience.
Louis Rice and his wife, Kathy, celebrated his 97th birthday with a dinner with his sister, Lenore and his cousins, Geraldine and Pat.
Several people attended family reunions recently. Linda Wheeler, with her brothers, Bruce and Deb Smith, Brian and Doris Smith, and nieces, Rebecca and Sarah and their spouses attended the Miller family reunion at the home of cousins Larry and Shirley McCaffrey in Rexville, N.Y. Pam and Mike English attended the English family reunion. Dan and Janet Watters had a family get together at their home. Carl and Marylou Smith, along with their daughter Amy and her boys, David, Lucas and Matthew Moore, spent time camping at the Petticoat Junction. They had a great time in spite of the rain.
Carl and Marylou also attended the North Penn Blossburg Alumni Reunion with Marylou’s sisters, Joanne Spencer and Patricia Cummings. They enjoyed visiting with friends and classmates.
We, the Hand family, had a wonderful double celebration of Anjie’s birthday and Steven’s homecoming. We had all six of our kids and spouses here, and eight of our 11 grandchildren. It was truly a blessing we are so thankful for.
Tom Sumner has a birthday coming up Aug. 21. Hannah Sechrist’s birthday is Aug. 23 and Jeremiah Wimbrough’s birthday is Aug. 24. Happy birthday everyone.
Our prayers go up for the family and friends of Steve Cornell. Bill Shumway is recovering from knee surgery. Prayers for him, Sandi Hemker, George and Gerry Brill, Bill Baker’s granddaughter, Nora, the students preparing to go back to school and the people of Hawaii devastated by the fires.
Today is a good day to share your smile with someone. Watch how it grows. It’s amazing how encouraging we can be to others just by being nice. God bless you all. Peace and love be with you.