The Whitneyville United Methodist Church has an event upcoming as well as special services planned for the Lent and Easter season.
On March 26, at 3 p.m., we invite you to a “Spring Sing” featuring the Psalm 100 choir, duets, solos and congregational singing. Do you have a favorite hymn from the hymnal you would like the congregation to sing? Now’s the time to share your request.
If you have a favorite hymn not in our hymnal, we invite you to offer it as a solo or bring a friend and make it a duet, however it would be nice if our pianist is made aware of it ahead of time unless you want to bring your own accompanist.
April 6, the Sisters in Faith group will lead our Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary with Scripture readings, hymns and communion being served. In the United Methodist Church the communion table is open to all so everyone is invited to come and receive the elements.
Good Friday services will be at our sister churches, the Coolidge Hollow United Methodist Church at 4 p.m. and the Middle Ridge United Methodist Church at 6 p.m.
Easter Sunday, April 9 there is a sunrise service 6:30 a.m. at the Whitneyville United Methodist Church followed by a 7 a.m. breakfast. Each of the churches will have their regular Sunday morning service times: 9 a.m. at Coolidge Hollow, 10 a.m. at Whitneyville and 11 a.m. at Middle Ridge.
April 16 we will celebrate “Holy Humor Sunday” at the Whitneyville United United Methodist lead by Carmen Toby, our certified lay speaker. This has been a fun tradition the last few years. We will have a beach theme for this service with sea shells, beach towels and maybe some sand. Anyone brave enough can come wearing their bathing suit or maybe some shorts and flip flops would be a better idea. This is a fun service praising God and making Jesus laugh. He did, you know.
You are invited to join any or all of these events.