The History Center on Main Street is undertaking a project to photograph all houses and buildings in the borough and build a “family tree” of the people who lived there.
“A frequent question we get from visitors to the museum or our website is about who lived in their house before them,” reported the museum in its newsletter. “Our next big project is designed to answer that question.”
Volunteers will combine house photos, census records and the museum’s genealogical database to construct a record of who-lived-where for Mansfield Borough.
The project is limited to the borough because it requires both house and street addresses. Mansfield began numbering houses around 1899 to facilitate home delivery by the post office. Starting with the 1900 census, street addresses were included for all people.
Those two events will enable the center to link the residents to the building. In rural areas, road names were not included and house numbers did not exist until the 1970s.
As part of the database, each address will include one or more photographs of each house, business building or barn. As warm weather starts, volunteers will travel street-by-street to photograph each building. Digital cameras are preferred although cell phones capable of taking a high resolution image can be used.
Volunteer photographers should coordinate with the center so that photographs can be compiled in an efficient manner without duplicating effort.
“We have had several fires in recent years that have destroyed some of our older buildings. That enhances the need to photograph and document them. An additional issue is that occasionally house numbers change and throw us off, particularly on South Main Street,” according to the newsletter.
The center also invites residents, past residents and those with connections to Mansfield to go through family photo albums and share older photos of a house. Be sure to use a high resolution scan and include the street name and house number.
If a scanner is not available, the History Center will scan photos and return the image to the owner.
Data from the 1900 through 1940 censuses are available, but the history center invites people to share their knowledge as well. If a family member lived in a particular house after 1940, you are encouraged to share information as to who lived there, who purchased the property, who owned it before and after, and any other information available.
For more information, call 570-250-9829, email histcent83@gmail.com, visit www.joycetice.com/histcent.htm or find “History Center on Main Street, Mansfield PA” on Facebook.