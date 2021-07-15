The Maternal and Family Health Services announced that the Women, Infants and Children Nutrition Program has increased income guidelines allowing more families to participate in the free nutrition education program.
According to the new income guidelines for WIC, beginning on July 1, a family of four could earn $49,025 annually and qualify for WIC. For a family of three, the income limit is $40,626 to qualify, and a family of two can earn up to $32,222 and qualify for nutrition assistance.
The WIC Nutrition Program provides nutrition education and access to healthy foods for pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women, as well as infants and children under the age of 5. To qualify, participants must meet the income guidelines, have a nutritional or medical need, and live in Pennsylvania. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
WIC provides participants with supplemental healthy foods which contain vital nutrients essential for healthy development during critical growth periods, such as pregnancy, infancy and early childhood. WIC participants are also currently receiving increased benefits over the next few months to assist with purchasing fruits and vegetables.
The American Rescue Plan allows WIC to temporarily provide participants with an increased Cash Value Benefit for June, July, August and September. These additional funds will increase the purchasing power of WIC participants so they can buy and consume more healthy fruits and vegetables.
For more information or to apply for WIC, visit www.mfhs.org or call 1-800-367-6347.