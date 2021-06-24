It’s June. Especially if you have oak trees you’ll find gypsy moth caterpillars to be quite ubiquitous this time of year.
You’ve definitely seen them: two-inch caterpillars with long dark hairs and pairs of red and blue spots running along their backs. When they emerge from their cocoons later in the summer they turn into brown (male) and white (female) moths, who only live for a few days to mate and lay eggs prior to passing on to bug heaven.
Unbeknownst to many, these pesky critters are not native to the Pennsylvania landscape but were introduced to New England from Europe by a well-intentioned but misguided naturalist in 1869. They’ve since slowly spread across the eastern U.S. and Canada.
Their preferred culinary fare are the leaves of hardwood trees, finding oaks to be the tastiest, but you can find them munching on more than 300 tree varieties.
During a severe outbreak, a tree can lose all of its foliage to this aggressive pest. In some cases gypsy moth caterpillars have virtually defoliated entire oak forests. A few consecutive years of this can devastate a landscape.
Thankfully, these cases are uncommon and there are a number of well-established predators and parasitoids who keep them at bay. In addition, most deciduous trees will bounce back with a second emergence of new growth by late summer.
The main problem with these little fiends, however, is not the defoliation itself; it’s the resulting stress. When a tree loses its leaves prematurely (whether from bugs, damage or over-pruning) it’s unable to produce the sugars it needs and temporarily starves, weakening its natural defenses. This makes trees more susceptible to other diseases, pathogens and problems.
If you are finding a lot of these voracious vermin in your trees, don’t panic. Here are a few things you can do:
- Nothing. I have several red oaks on my property currently littered with them. Unless your tree is losing 30% or more of its leaves, it should be just fine.
- Mechanical removal. For smaller trees you can literally pluck or spray them off with a hose prior to their imminent squashing. This is not a “one and done” solution. You will need to do this a couple times a week during their larval stage (May-July). Some gardeners will also use a burlap “umbrella barrier” wrapped around the trunk of the tree to prevent caterpillars from accessing the canopy and creating a space where you can easily catch and euthanize them.
- Biological control. Use an insecticidal spray containing bacillus thuringiensis (BT for short). This type of product is effective specifically with caterpillars and generally does not harm beneficial insects like honeybees and ladybugs. The spray contains bacteria that essentially gives caterpillars horrendous indigestion, making it impossible for them to eat which ultimately kills them off. What a way to go. Monterey BT is one such product.
- Broadly-based insecticides. I’m generally against this kind of product since they also kill beneficial insects but if your problem is moderate to severe you may want to consider using a spray insecticide like Sevin, which can be attached to the end of a garden hose and sprayed on the tree.