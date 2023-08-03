Williamson High School Class of 1958 celebrated a 65th class reunion July 13 at the Rusted Nut in Osceola. Barbara Gee Ball, class president, organized the event.
Those attending included: Mary Ellen Bartholemew, Ellen Bell Hughes and Carl Hughes, Carol George Cary and Ted Carey and Clinton Carey, Elnora Eighmey McWhorter, David Fritz, Barbara Gee Ball, Larry Gee and Pat, David Gleason, Delores Hendrix McClure, Sharon Paris Richards and David Richards, Richard Parker, Ralph Tillinghast and Sandy Tillinghast, Floyd Wood and Pat Wood, Betty Haslund, Marlea Everett Smith, Shirley Clark Longnecker and Glen Longnecker.
Class members said it was a joy to get together and renew old friendships. Twenty-two of the 55 class graduates are deceased and several others cannot be located. With optimism, the group is planning for a 70th class reunion in 2028.