Williamson High School’s Class of 2023 celebrated their graduation on Friday, June 9. 70 students walked the stage to collect diplomas. Speaking at the ceremony were valedictorian Hailey Warner, salutatorian Trent Ochey and featured speaker Jamie Cook, Esquire. Cook is the first assistant district attorney for Tioga County and is a 2013 Williamson graduate.
