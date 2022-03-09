Award-winning blues guitarist and Williamsport native, Gabe Stillman has been nominated by the Blues Foundation for a 2022 Blues Music Award in the “Best Emerging Artist Album” category.

His album, “Just Say The Word” was released worldwide in August 2021 by the VizzTone Label Group. The album debuted in the top ten of the Billboard Blues Charts and has connected with radio, industry reviews, and the strong enthusiasm of Stillman’s growing fan base.

“There’s no production artifice about ‘Just Say the Word’; it’s professional without being over-polished, gritty without a note out of place,” said Bill Kopp of Rock and Blues Muse. “It’s a fully-realized effort that sharply points the way toward a bright future for Gabe Stillman.”

The Blues Foundation located in Memphis, Tenn. is the worldwide hub linking together blues fans and blues societies together for the sole benefit of preserving, perpetuating and celebrating the blues art form. In addition to the annual production of the Blues Music Awards, which is equivalent to the Grammys for blues music and the International Blues Challenge, the Blues Foundation’s service to the art form and the artists extends in many other directions.

Stillman formed his band in 2015, shortly after graduating from Boston’s Berklee College of Music. Before that, he attended Williamsport’s Uptown Music Collective and graduated from Williamsport Area High School. Since landing in the final eight of the 35th Annual International Blues Challenge and being further honored as the recipient of the Gibson Guitar Award, Stillman and his band have been focused on expanding their footprint on a national and international level

Stillman’s first self-produced EP release “The Grind” received wide acclaim and was followed up with “Flying High” on which he is backed by the legendary blues band, The Nighthawks. “Flying High” is now available on most worldwide streaming services and digital outlets.

“Just Say The Word” is packed with 13 originals plus two covers and further solidifies Stillman’s reputation as an accomplished guitarist and meaningful songwriter. Produced by Anson Funderburgh at Wire Recording in Austin, Texas, “Just Say the Word” is a compelling listen from beginning to end, with powerful contributions from the Texas Horns and special appearances by Funderburgh, Sue Foley and Greg Izor.

Voting for this year’s Blues Music Awards is underway and open to any member of the Blues Foundation. To become a Blues Foundation member, visit www.blues.org. Upon membership confirmation, new and renewing members will be sent instructions on how to access the 2022 Blues Music Awards ballot.

The ballot will be open until March 18.

For more details about Stillman, his BMA nomination, and upcoming performances, visit www.gabestillman.com.