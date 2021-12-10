The Williamsport City Jazz Orchestra will perform a holiday concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
Composed of many of the area’s best jazz musicians, the group plays popular, familiar, obscure, sentimental, and exciting big band jazz tunes sure to appeal to all.
Among the tunes to be performed are: “God Rest Ye Mambo Gentleman,” “Good Swing Wenceslas,” “Lo! How a Rose E’er Blooming,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day” and “Angels We Have Heard on High.”
Rick Doganiero of Wellsboro on baritone saxophone is one of the performers. On alto saxophone will be Larry Fisher and Adam Wright; tenor saxophone, Dick Adams and Diana Bailey; baritone saxophone, Laura Garside; trumpet, Eddie Severn, Dale Orris, Jeff Smith and Doug LeBlanc; trombone, Kevin Henry, Becky Ciabattari, Mike Damiani and Bill Ciabattari; at the piano, Steve Adams; bass, Tim Breon; and drums, Bobby Leidhecker.
“The vision of our group is to give great musicians an opportunity to play jazz standards, contemporary music and big band classics to enthusiastic audiences—and to nurture an appreciation of jazz music in the next generation,” said Leidhecker, president and founding member.
The concert is BYOB with audience members encouraged to reserve a table, bring their own favorite beverages and snacks and sit with family and friends to enjoy the music.
Children 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult; however seats must be reserved to accommodate them.
For tickets and to reserve a table, call 570-724-6220 or visit www.deanecenter.com.