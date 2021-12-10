Today

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Thunder possible. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Thunder possible. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 59F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.