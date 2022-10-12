Timeless classics – old and very new – open the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra’s 2022-23 season on Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. at the Community Arts Center with “Bach, Brahms, and Beyond” concert.
The program opens with the ebullient and celebratory, Quinn Mason’s Toast of the Town Overture that was first performed only a year ago and it has already been programmed by orchestras from coast to coast. The Dallas-based composer/conductor is just 26.
Johann Sebastian Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins in D Minor has long been cherished in families that boast two or more violinists. The soloists are the husband and wife of The Revamped Duo, Mark and Sally Minnich, who lead the WSO’s two sections of violins.
The program concludes with Symphony No. 4 by Brahms. After 13 years of planning, Brahms completed his first symphony when he was 43. Brahms’ symphonies are “classics” for orchestras everywhere.
For tickets, call 570-326-2424 or visit www.caclive.com. Special student and group pricing is available.