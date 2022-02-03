Mr. and Mrs. Todd D. and Annette K. Winder of Eden, N.Y. announce the engagement of their daughter, Dr. Nicolette M. Winder, to Sean R. Lane, son of Ms. Brenda Lane of Buffalo, N.Y. and Mr. Robert Lane, Esq., of East Aurora, N.Y.
Dr. Winder is a graduate of Wake Forest University, University of Buffalo Medical School and is a resident at University of South Florida General Surgery Program.
Mr. Lane is a graduate of Cornell University and Boston College MBA program and works for Capital One.
The couple met and started dating while working as lifeguards at Hamburg Town Park and became engaged in Costa Rica. No date has been set for the wedding.