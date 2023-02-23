Tioga Publishing selected four people to win a bundle of prizes out of 201 entries in our third annual Valentine’s Giveaway.
The winners and their pries, with a total combined value or more than $4,500 are:
Barbara Swanson, Wellsboro — $150 gift card to Kinley Jewlers, $10 gift card to Sprinkled Sweet, an overnight stay at Genetti Hotel and Suites, Delta 8 Gummies from Your CBD Store in Montoursville, $50 gift card to Blockhouse Cafe, a gold dipped rose from Smith Jewelers, a gift basket from From the Farm and an air purifier from North Central PA Area Health Education Centers.
Diane Robinson, Galeton — $50 gift certificate to Papa V’s, $20 Gift Card-Smith and Co., $25 Gift Card-Heritage Springs, $25 Gift Card- Bearly Enough Flowers, $20 Gift Card- Wheelers and a $50 Gift Card-Tags
Russell Horming, Shinglehouse — $25 Gift Card- Heritage Farms, $20 Gift Card-Arise Cafe, $25 Gift Card-Highland Chocolate, $25 Gift Card-Farmers Daughter, Voucher ($42.40)-Akikos Flowers, 2 large, 1 topping Pizza-Pizza Hut, $25 Gift Card-Kelly’s Canyon County Crafts and $50 Gift Card-Tags
Mark Kinley, Coudersport — $50 gift card to Tags, two Wine Walk tickets, three Subway vouchers, three vouchers to Powerhouse on Main, $35 gift certificate to Bare Beauty Studio and a needlepoint from Bloss Company Store.
Congratulations to all our winners and keep watching for more ways to win!