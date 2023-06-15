The Grand Canyon Photography Club has announced the winners of its juried competition show and display, currently at the Gmeiner Arts and Cultural Center, Wellsboro until June 25.
This year’s awards featured six categories. Twenty members presented 73 entries to the independent judges. The judges reported afterwards that this photo display is one of the best they have ever judged.
This year’s winner’s list includes many new members of the club as well as members who have been mainstays in the organization. Each of the winners received a custom embroidered patch of the club’s logo.
The complete winners list follows:
- Best of Show: “Bayless Tower Remains,” Tana Carpenter, Westfield
- The Eyes Have it: First, “Exposed,” Tana Carpenter, Westfield; second, “Wise Eyes,” Brad Adams, Troy; third, “I have Eyes for You,” Curt Sweely, Lawrenceville
- Flowers-Still Life: First, “Cell Phone Skeleton,” Paul Bozzo, Mansfield; second, “Darling Dogwood,” Emily Kreider, Wellsboro, third, “Summer’s Eve,” Bob Clarson, Wellsboro
- Black and White: First, “Historic High Falls,” Gary Thompsoninted Post, N.Y.; second, “Throwback to Another Time,” Linda Stager, Wellsboro; third, “Structure of a Flower,” Bob Clarson, Wellsboro
- Landscapes: First, “Color Beneath the Fog,” Gary Thompsoninted Post, N.Y.; second, “Shades of Green,” Linda Stager, Wellsboro; third Place, “Fall in Stony Fork,” Mia Lisa Anderson, Wellsboro
- Architecture: First, “Choptank River Lighthouse,” Bob Bair, Wellsboro; second, “Barn Red,” Tana Carpenter, Westfield; third, “Icons of the Past,” Linda Stager, Wellsboro
- Anything Goes: First, “Out Behind Their House,” Paul Bozzo, Mansfield; second, “Thunderbird Crossover,” Bob Bair, Wellsboro; Third, “The Green Through the Orb ,” Emily Kreider, Wellsboro
The Grand Canyon Photography Club was founded with the help of Art and Christine Heiny and has been active for over 20 years. Members meet the second Tuesday of the month at the Gmeiner Arts and Cultural Center. Its purpose is to advance the art of photography among its members, develop their photography skills, and promote photography as an enjoyable recreational experience.
The photo club always welcomes new members. Congratulations to all members whose prints were accepted into the show. The next club photography show is scheduled for summer 2025.