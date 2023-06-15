Today

Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 73F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Light rain early with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.