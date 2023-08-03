The drawing for the Totally Ninja Raccoon hunt prizewinners’ names began on the weekend at From My Shelf Books & Gifts and ended on Monday.
The 36 winners’ names are posted on the bookstore’s Facebook page and those who won were notified by phone.
“Seventy-five passports were turned in by 6 p.m. on July 29, “ said Kasey Coolidge, bookstore manager. Those who played could stop in at all 30 participating locations to find the raccoons and have their passports stamped or signed to be entered in the prize drawing 30 times.
“The majority of those in this year’s Totally Ninja Raccoon hunt were youth, from youngsters to teenagers,” she said. “Adults did take part but not many. Most of those who participated were from the Wellsboro area with some from other Tioga County communities and several states, including New York,” Coolidge said.
“For more than a decade, Kevin and I have enjoyed organizing these community-focused scavenger hunts,” said Coolidge.
“They bring foot traffic and sales to many businesses in our area. The search has always been free to participating individuals. They love discovering all the great places we have here and the prizes the hosting businesses donate.”
Her husband Kevin owns From My Shelf Books and Gifts at 7 East Ave., Wellsboro and is the author of the “Totally Ninja Raccoons” action series for 7-10-year-old reluctant readers about three raccoon brothers who become ninjas. The hunt has been based on the raccoon brothers’ series.
“One excited family that participated told us they had ice cream in all five places that sell it here, lunch at the Frog Hut, and dinner at Wellsboro House. Dad bought a shirt at Wild Asaph Outfitters and Mom bought a cute sign at the Farmers’ Daughters,” Kasey said.
The grand prize winner of $100 in cash was Emma Bellinger.
Other winners are: Caroline Reiner, $20 in Wellsboro Chamber Dollars donated by From My Shelf Books & Gifts; Colton Zuck, four “Totally Ninja Raccoons” books donated by Kevin Coolidge; Faith Raymond, $10 Cafe 1905 gift card; Tukker Stratton, $10 Arcadia Theater gift card; Rayna Bill, $25 StacyKay’s Café gift card; Wesson Zuck, Pine Creek Outfitters gift package with stuffed raccoon; Emma Steslow, Omi of the Canyon gift card, shirt and bag; Makenna Robbins, $25 Garrison’s Clothing gift card; Melanie Titus, $20 NTCH gift card; Elliot Koch, $25 Cutting Edge Wellness & Nutrition gift card; Eva (Reiner), 3000-piece Waldo puzzle donated by Antiques to Zebras; Liam Wilson, CBJ Collective prize package; Kenzie Sands, CS Sports water bottle; Rayna Fillmore, $10 Dunham’s Children’s Dept. gift card; Zayden West, $15 Dunkin Donuts gift card; Bella Derr, $10 Farmers Daughters gift card; Reed Grossman, $15 Frog Hut gift card; Caleb Raymond, Gmeiner Gift Tote and Art Bag; Ian Babbit, $10 Highland Chocolates gift card; Ashley Brown, $10 In My Shoes gift card; Cole Grossman, $10 Karen’s Country Store gift card; Autumn Rowe, $15 Krout’s Kreations gift card; Kimber Zuck, stuffed pink pig donated by Kelly’s Canyon Country Crafts; Blair Parsons, Atlas donated by PA Wilds Gift Shop; Ava Burger, tapestry donated by Rough Around the Edges; Eleanor Bellinger, art supplies donated by Tioga Office Supplies; Cole Burger, markers donated by Tioga Office Supplies; James Williams, markers donated by Tioga Office Supplies; Ja’King Williams, one large Cheese Pizza donated by Tony’s Italian; Belle Evernham, one large Cheese Pizza by Tony’s Italian; Logan Wilson, Treasure -N- Treats, $10 in cash; Grace Wilson, bracelet donated by Wild Asaph Outfitters: Darcy Raymond, Wellsboro House gift certificate; Keane Williams, $10 Yellow Basket Gift Shoppe gift card; and Todd Crumb, $10 Pag-Omar Farms Market gift certificate.
Contact the bookstore at 570-724-5793 for more information.